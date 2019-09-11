You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Temasek, KKR competing to buy stake in Philippine hospitals group: sources

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 4:10 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and buyout firm KKR are among the suitors who have advanced to the second round of an auction to buy into the hospital unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp, sources told Reuters.

The unit, which operates 14 hospitals, many of which are among the largest and most modern in the Philippines, had attracted interest from more than a dozen investors.

The sale comes as global investors scout for targets after raising billions of dollars in the last few years.

South-east Asia - home to a large number of fast-growing companies - is viewed by investors as an attractive prospect, due to strong healthcare spending.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last month, Metro Pacific announced plans to sell a minority stake in its unit at a valuation of up to US$2.5 billion, which could make it the country's biggest healthcare deal.

Buyout firm CVC and strategic investors figure among the bidders, said the sources, who have knowledge of the matter.

The bidders are valuing the hospital unit at up to US$2 billion, pegging its valuation at just over 20 times next year's estimated core profit, as they seek a majority economic stake in it, the sources added on condition of anonymity as the talks are private.

Sources said the Philippine conglomerate's primary plan is to bring external institutional investors into the hospital chain despite an IPO (initial public offering) application filed last week.

"Metro Pacific wants to get a transaction done before the end of the year and a M&A (merger and acquisition) remains the basic assumption," said one source. "If the bids don't come in as expected, the IPO gives the company a second option," the source said.

The group, which owns an 85.6 per cent stake in the hospital unit, says the funds will be used to cut debt and support the hospital group's expansion.

Sources expect the foreign bidders to team up with local companies.

CVC, KKR and Temasek declined comment, while Metro Pacific did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, which bought a 14.4 per cent stake in the hospital unit in 2014, and has an option to boost its holding via an exchangeable bond, is open to paring its stake, the sources said. GIC declined comment.

Metro Pacific Investments is a unit of First Pacific Co Ltd, that is owned by Indonesian tycoon Anthoni Salim.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

KKR to list its first investment vehicle in Australia in November: sources

Facebook's Libra seeks Swiss payment system licence

ECB is preparing to inflict more pain on banks

Biotech firm Henlius takes orders for Hong Kong's first major IPO since July

Business insurer QBE appoints Ronak Shah as Singapore CEO

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly