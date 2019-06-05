You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Tencent and Temasek invest US$35m in UK open-banking startup

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

CHINESE technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd and Singapore government-owned fund Temasek said they would invest US$35 million in London-based TrueLayer.

The three-year-old fintech startup sells open-banking software, which lets people share or aggregate their financial information from different providers.

Venture capital firms Northzone Ventures and Anthemis Group, both previous backers, also participated in the new round. Including the new money, TrueLayer has raised US$47 million to date, it said in a statement on Tuesday. A valuation was not disclosed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said it would use the funding to expand across Europe, with a goal of connecting most of the continent's banks by the end of the year. It would consider expanding to Asia and Australia and so was eager to attract investors from that region, Francesco Simoneschi, TrueLayer's co-founder and chief executive officer, said in the statement.

"The support of Tencent and Temasek will be crucial to our future plans," he said.

Mr Simoneschi said open-banking, which is increasingly mandated by regulators in countries around the world, and the growth of mobile phone-based money apps, had the power to transform the financial services industry.

In addition to the UK, where TrueLayer serves new, digital-only bank Monzo as well as peer-to-peer lender Zopa, the company already has a presence in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore builds 3% stake in Swiss private bank Julius Baer

Reserve Bank of Australia cuts rates to record low of 1.25%

German Bund yield at near-record low; dovish signals expected from ECB meeting

Neil Woodford's cult status hit by flagship fund's redemption freeze

Path to take to enter Asian retail banking business is online, says Mizuho CEO

Tencent, Temasek invest US$35m in UK open-banking startup

Editor's Choice

Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MRCOMFORT5DCZ6_3800983.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Must Read

Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MTCONF5_3801027.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean businesses can play more active role to set agenda amid US-China dispute

Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 1.9% in 2019: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening