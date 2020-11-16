You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Thai central bank has tools to handle strong baht: Finance Minister says

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 3:40 PM

file7cmsdrmedif13onw5j23.jpg
The baht's strength has been driven by foreign inflows, partly due to optimism over the fundamentals of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank has the necessary policy tools to handle the strengthening of the baht , the finance minister said on Monday, as the currency hit its highest level in more than 10 months against the US.

dollar.

The baht's strength has been driven by foreign inflows, partly due to optimism over the fundamentals of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.

After discussing the baht with the Bank of Thailand, Mr Arkom said the central bank should have the policy measures to manage it.

"In managing the baht, monetary policy and fiscal policy must go together... and what to be aware of during capital inflows is speculation," Mr Arkhom said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told his first briefing last month that central bank would encourage capital outflows to help ease pressure on the baht as the policy interest rate was already low with limited room to fall further.

The central bank is expected to keep the key rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50 per cent when it meets on Wednesday.

The baht was trading at 30.19 per dollar at 0550 GMT, having hit 30.13 in earlier trade, the strongest since January.

Mr Arkhom said the economy in the fourth quarter should perform better than the previous quarter following government stimulus to bolster consumption.

In the third quarter, gross domestic product declined a less than expected 6.4 per cent from a year earlier, while posting better than expected 6.5 per cent growth on the quarter as domestic activity improved after coronavirus curbs were eased.

That prompted the state planning agency to raise its 2020 economic outlook to a 6 per cent drop from a previous forecast for a 7.3-7.8 per cent contraction.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Australian bourse halts trading in longest outage in decade

Bank of Japan's Masai calls for vigilance to side-effects of easy policy, ETF buying

MAS, Philippine central bank to enhance data connectivity between financial institutions

Australian, New Zealand dollars join global risk rally as vaccine draws focus

Robo-adviser StashAway expands to UAE

Insurers' critical-illness portfolios healthy, but risks lurk

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 04:05 PM
Technology

Vodacom resets targets with post-pandemic light on horizon

[JOHANNESBURG] Vodacom Group Ltd reinstated growth targets based on an expected economic recovery from the Covid-19...

Nov 16, 2020 03:58 PM
Government & Economy

Merkel plans stricter contact rules to stem Covid-19 spread

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants further restrictions on public and private gatherings as the spread...

Nov 16, 2020 03:46 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher on trade bloc news

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years on Monday, as foreigners...

Nov 16, 2020 03:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian bourse halts trading in longest outage in decade

[SYDNEY] Australia's stock exchange opened for less than half an hour before a software issue forced it to close for...

Nov 16, 2020 03:25 PM
Garage

Advanced material startup Krosslinker raises about US$1.3m in seed funding

SINGAPORE-BASED advanced material startup Krosslinker has bagged about US$1.3 million in seed funding, it announced...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Apac Realty to 'buy' on steady transactions, valuations

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Hot stock: Medtecs jumps 13% as firm eyes mainboard transfer

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for