Thai central bank relaxes forex rules for non-resident companies
[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it will allow greater flexibility for non-resident companies to conduct foreign exchange transactions against the baht with domestic financial institutions under the non-resident qualified company scheme.
Non-financial companies having trade and direct investment in Thailand participating in the scheme will be allowed to manage currency risks related to the baht more freely and manage baht liquidity more flexibly, it said in a statement.
REUTERS
