You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Thailand announces market steps to ease coronavirus impact

Sun, Mar 22, 2020 - 8:25 PM

doc79tbf7eaidvdg34g5o8_doc7792ho9llpyydo0k8hf.jpg
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has set up a facility to provide liquidity for mutual funds through commercial banks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand introduced measures on Sunday to ensure sufficient liquidity in the bond market amid the spread of the coronavirus that has infected almost 600 in the country.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has set up a facility to provide liquidity for mutual funds through commercial banks, Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a joint news conference with the finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The facility will remain open until market conditions return to normal. The BOT's preliminary estimate of eligible bond mutual funds is approximately 1 trillion baht (S$344.3 billion), he said.

A separate, corporate bond stabilisation fund worth 70-100 billion baht will be set up to invest in high quality, newly issued bonds by corporates that cannot fully roll over maturing corporate bonds, Mr Veerathai said.

The BOT will continue to provide liquidity to the government bond market through bond buying, he said.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia deploys army as coronavirus curbs spread across Southeast Asia

"These measures are expected to provide liquidity and help the normal functioning of the financial market and help build investors' confidence", Mr Veerathai said.

"Even though the Thai financial system remains strong, with commercial banks holding healthy levels of capital and liquidity reserves, the liquidity stress and the resulting irregularity in the global financial market have begun to affect the Thai financial market," he said.

The finance ministry will also propose measures to the Cabinet on Tuesday to help people affected by the virus, a government official said.

Earlier, the country announced measures for the stock market , including setting up a support fund and revising rules to ease volatility. 

Thailand on Sunday reported 188 new cases of infections, taking the total to 599. One person has died.

Bangkok will close malls, except supermarkets, in the capital for 22 days, and will extend the closure of schools and bars for another 22 days.

Budget airlines also began suspending service.

Late on Friday, the BOT unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate

The BOT is expected to slash its 2020 economic growth forecast from 2.8 per cent, at its next scheduled policy review on March 25. Some economists predict the economy will contract this year.

Even before the outbreak, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has been hit by falling exports, weak investment and a drought. Last year's growth was just 2.4 per cent, the lowest in 5 years. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Ackman, Cohodes warn of private equity pain in virus shakeout

Hotelier grandson of Asia's sugar king turns venture capitalist

Virus-hit UK companies told to halt financial statements

Goldman Sachs CEO pay boosted to US$27.5m

ECB says banks now have extra 1.8t euros to lend in virus fight

S&P warns 1 in 10 US firms may default on debt amid virus outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 22, 2020 08:18 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia deploys army as coronavirus curbs spread across Southeast Asia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel on a country that has...

Mar 22, 2020 06:14 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo organisers quietly plan for potential Olympic delay, sources say

[TOKYO] Tokyo 2020 organisers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two...

Mar 22, 2020 05:31 PM
Government & Economy

UK government to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs

[LONDON] Britain's government will pay a massive share of private sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing...

Mar 22, 2020 04:28 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore businesses seek larger second stimulus package urgently as global economy worsens

[SINGAPORE] Businesses in Singapore are hoping for more support from the government in the form of a larger second...

Mar 22, 2020 02:38 PM
Stocks

US market sell-off brings short sellers US$344b profit

[NEW YORK] Investors betting on declines in US stocks saw big profits in the last month as equities crashed while...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.