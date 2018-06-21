You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Thailand bucks S-E Asia trend by keeping interest rates on hold

Monetary policy stability helps to support pick-up in economic growth
Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAILAND'S central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged near a record low, bucking a regional trend as more central banks tighten policy amid a global emerging-market rout.

Five of the six monetary policy committee members present at the meeting voted to hold the one-day bond repurchase rate at 1.5 per cent, where it's been since 2015, according to a statement on the Bank of Thailand's website on Wednesday.

All 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the decision.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thailand has fared better than most of its regional peers as rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar prompt investors to dump higher-risk assets.

In Indonesia and the Philippines, central banks have stepped up action to stem an outflow of foreign capital and bolster their currencies.

With Thai foreign reserve buffers of more than US$200 billion and a large current account surplus, the authorities say they don't need policy tightening just yet.

The baht has slid 0.5 per cent against the dollar this year, compared with a 6.5 per cent slump in the Philippine peso and a 2.6 per cent drop in the Indonesian rupiah.

Most economists in a Bloomberg survey predict that the Philippine central bank will raise its benchmark rate for a second month on Wednesday.

In Thailand, monetary policy stability is helping to support a pick-up in economic growth as exports climb and consumer spending strengthens.

Growth reached a five-year high of 4.8 per cent in the first quarter. Inflation climbed to 1.5 per cent in May, staying inside the central bank's target range of one per cent to four per cent for a second month.

Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said this week it's not necessary for Thailand to follow the Federal Reserve in raising interest rates, echoing comments from the central bank at its last meeting. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay

Cryptocurrencies fall as Korean exchange reports 35b won theft

Tiny central Asian nation - Kyrgyzstan - hoards gold as shield against trade war

Chinese developers eye US$ bonds even at double-digit coupons

Singapore can reduce cash use and be cheque-free by 2025: Ong Ye Kung

Editor's Choice

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

BT_20180621_JQCAROU21_3476914.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening