You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Thailand strives to catch up with Asian markets on digital banking

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 7:46 AM

rk_VeerathaiSantiprabhob _100120.jpg
"At this stage, Thailand might not have the ecosystem ready like in Singapore or Hong Kong, where the digital banking system is in better shape," the Bank of Thailand's Veerathai Santiprabhob said in an interview.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Thailand is laying the foundations for standalone digital banks as it strives to catch up with other Asian markets that are allowing such changes, according to its central bank governor.

"At this stage, Thailand might not have the ecosystem ready like in Singapore or Hong Kong, where the digital banking system is in better shape," the Bank of Thailand's Veerathai Santiprabhob said in an interview.

Mr Veerathai said three key pillars are needed to build digital banks: data from non-financial sources, an electronic identification system, and a suitable regulatory framework. Thailand is stepping up its efforts to ensure these reach international standards, he said.

The authorities in Thailand are trying to keep pace with the digital banking transformation in Asia, where new entrants are emerging to compete with established banks such as HSBC Holdings plc. For Thailand, digitisation is seen as a way to spread banking services more widely as well as boost competition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"When we talk about digital banking licences, we want to have a new financial services provider that can serve the currently underserved, meaning that you have to be able to meet the needs of people on the street, people from far, far away," Mr Veerathai said.

SEE ALSO

TONIK gets go-ahead to open Philippines' first digital-only bank

Singapore is set to give as many as five digital banking licences to non-banks in June, while eight virtual lenders are starting in Hong Kong this year. Both cities have attracted technology heavyweights including billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Financial and mobile phone maker Xiaomi Corp.

While Thailand lacks independent virtual banks, local and foreign lenders do offer various digital services in the country, including payments. Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd started its first mobile-only bank, known as TMRW, in Thailand last year.

Still, more digital banking services are needed in Thailand, Mr Veerathai said. Existing ones are limited mostly to fund transfers, and lending is "a big challenge" due to insufficient data to help banks evaluate clients' creditworthiness, he said.

"This can come from when customers use mobile phones, the way they conduct their business using the digital footprint ecosystem," he said.

The Bank of Thailand is working with various parties to introduce electronic lending and other financial services this year, Mr Veerathai said, without giving details. More collaboration between government agencies is key, the governor said.

"It cannot be the central bank alone," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

ECB's inflation target must be symmetric, flexible and credible: Villeroy

ECB must keep monetary policy easy for inflation to pick up: Bundesbank

TONIK gets go-ahead to open Philippines' first digital-only bank

BOE governor hints at interest rate cut if weakness persists

OCBC to issue A$150m of senior 2-year notes

Infrastructure investors catch the tech bug

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

ECB's inflation target must be symmetric, flexible and credible: Villeroy

[PARIS] The European Central Bank's inflation target must be symmetric, flexible and credible with the general...

Jan 10, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

ECB must keep monetary policy easy for inflation to pick up: Bundesbank

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank must maintain an easy monetary policy if inflation in the euro zone is to pick...

Jan 10, 2020 06:46 AM
Transport

SK Innovation plans battery plant expansions in US, Hungary

[LAS VEGAS] South Korea's SK Innovation plans to build a second electric vehicle battery factory in the United...

Jan 10, 2020 06:43 AM
Transport

Airbus to boost US production of A320 planes

[PARIS] European planemaker Airbus said on Thursday that it would increase production of its best-selling A320...

Jan 10, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

UN Security Council declares commitment to 'international law' as tensions flare

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The UN Security Council on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to "an international...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly