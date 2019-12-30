You are here

Thailand to sell up to 142b baht of government bonds in Jan-March

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 12:03 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand plans to sell up to 142 billion baht (US$4.71 billion) of government bonds in January-March as part of a debt-restructuring effort, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The baht-denominated bonds, to be sold domestically, will have maturities of between five and 47 years, the ministry said in a statement.

That compares with up to 144 billion baht of government bond issues planned for the previous quarter.

