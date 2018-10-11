Tharman tweaks MAS prohibition orders upon appeal

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ORDERS barring two men from doing some kinds of financial work were tweaked upon appeal to Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, minister in charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said the regulator on Wednesday.
Former Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg