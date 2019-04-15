You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

The end of Fed debt unwind is set. So what's next?

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE US Federal Reserve may be just weeks removed from announcing plans to halt its balance-sheet reduction, but the US Treasury is already looking ahead to when the central bank might start growing its portfolio again.

In the usual drill before the Treasury's announcement of borrowing plans for the next three months - set for May 1 - the department's debt managers asked bond dealers for guidance on Friday. Among the insights sought was when - down to the exact month and year - the banks expect the Fed to resume growing its balance sheet after the roll-off ends in September. The request included the firms' views on the long-run composition of the Fed's balance sheet and the path officials will use to get there.

The Fed has made clear that it wants to ultimately return to its pre-crisis approach of holding only government debt, which will involve slowly replacing mortgage securities with Treasuries. What's unclear is the maturity of Treasuries it will favour.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The twist is that strategists predict that sometime after October the central bank will reach a turning point, when it will need to start increasing its assets again. It would need to do that to prevent bank reserves from declining so far that funding markets become disrupted.

This all matters to the overseers of America's debt because additional Treasury purchases by the Fed would reduce how much the government needs to tap from the the public to meet its funding needs. The Fed's decision also factors into what maturities Treasury decides to issue. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Asean's top venture lender InnoVen increases its tempo

How Grab can outwit the incumbents

Mobike's backpedal, and a lesson on ambition

China will maintain prudent monetary policy: PBOC official

Saudi wealth fund to seek bridge loan of US$5-8b

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
3 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Ode to my alma mater

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BT_20190415_GCWHITECOAT15CGI7_3753704.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Consumer

WhiteCoat clinches AIA group healthcare deal

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

Apr 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small firms in Vietnam and Indonesia most optimistic about 2019: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening