You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
PERSPECTIVE

The next financial crisis may be coming soon

Fears of a credit crunch have already hit business confidence and worried banks.
Sat, Sep 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200926_FTCRISISOBYG_4258162.jpg
Banks are not the source of this year's economic shock. They are also much better capitalised in the US and most of Europe than in 2008. "Large US banks entered this crisis in strong condition, and the Federal Reserve has taken a number of important steps to help bolster banks' resilience," Randal Quarles, a senior Fed official, has said.
PHOTO: AFP

WHAT probability do you give that there might be a new financial crisis? This month, the number crunchers at Oxford Economics, a research group, asked 162 global businesses this question. Their average answer was 20 per cent over the next two years.

That is twice as high as the perceived...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Click bait

Open banking a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: report

Ant Group launches blockchain trade platform with bank partners

Citadel Securities doubled profit as dominance grew in wild 2020

Wall Street prepares systems for election night trading surge

MOH, MAS to tighten watch over IP insurers over unfair claim rejections

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 11:10 PM
Companies & Markets

AnAn International unit to take majority stake in French heating system installer

A SUBSIDIARY of Mainboard-listed fuel oil trader AnAn International will take a 70 per cent stake in a French energy...

Sep 25, 2020 10:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Sincap looking for new CFO and audit committee chairman, board tells bourse

CATALIST-LISTED Sincap Group does not know of any undisclosed concerns that should be brought to shareholders'...

Sep 25, 2020 10:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Citadel Securities doubled profit as dominance grew in wild 2020

[NEW YORK] In the last week of March, with the Covid-19 pandemic upending lives and markets, Ken Griffin started...

Sep 25, 2020 10:46 PM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX could get EU clearance 'by year's end'

[PARIS] Boeing's troubled 737 MAX airliner, grounded for 18 months after two deadly accidents, could receive...

Sep 25, 2020 10:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Police probe New Silkroutes over possible Securities and Futures Act breach

MAINBOARD-LISTED health-care provider New Silkroutes Group has been told to hand over information and papers for a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

US: S&P 500, Dow extend longest losing spree in a year

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.