You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Tokio Marine Life hires new chief marketing officer, chief actuary

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 3:29 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

tokio.jpg
Gilbert Pak (left) has joined Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore as chief marketing officer from Allianz, while Michael Kuek has joined as chief actuary from China Life Insurance Co (Singapore).
PHOTOS: TOKIO MARINE

TOKIO Marine Life Insurance Singapore (TMLS) on Thursday brought on board Gilbert Pak as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Michael Kuek as chief and appointed actuary.

The appointments will help strengthen TMLS’s strategic focus in product development and strategy, the life insurer said.

As CMO, Mr Pak will lead the marketing and product strategy to bring a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet customers’ financial planning as well as wealth protection and creation needs.

Before joining TMLS, Mr Pak was regional head of product management at Allianz Asia Pacific for eight years. He brings with him over 27 years of marketing, product development, actuarial and financial management experience across Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Mr Kuek as chief and appointed actuary will oversee actuarial valuation and pricing, to ensure the sound and prudent management of TMLS.

With close to 24 years of experience in the insurance industry, Mr Kuek was most recently chief actuary at Chinese state-owned China Life Insurance Co (Singapore) for more than four years. Prior to that, he was chief actuary at Great Eastern Life Indonesia.

Besides possessing the Actuary Fellowship qualification, Mr Kuek is also a certified enterprise risk analyst.

TMLS is part of Japanese insurance giant Tokio Marine Holdings.

Banking & Finance

China to scrap business curbs on foreign banks, brokerages

Ex-Credit Suisse banker says he hid US$45m worth of bribes

Dubai’s biggest bank plans 6.45b dirham rights share sale

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's pension unit sued over fees

Moody's may shelve plan to control China's top rating firm: sources

Bank of England can fight a new slowdown, but fiscal policy has role too: governor

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly