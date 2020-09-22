Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore makes C-suite appointments

JAPANESE insurer Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore (TMLS) has appointed Edwin Peh as its chief financial officer (CFO), Esmond Chan as chief operations officer (COO) and Goh Kay Yiong as chief investment officer (CIO), it said on Monday.

CFO Mr Peh, who has nearly 25 years' experience in the life insurance industry, will lead the insurer's finance, investment, legal and company secretariat functions.

He was previously chief customer officer and deputy general manager at HSBC Life, China, TMLS said. Other roles Mr Peh has held include CFO of Prudential Singapore and CFO of Manulife-Sinochem in China.

COO Mr Chan will oversee TMLS's entire insurance operations, including underwriting and claims, policy servicing and customer servicing, distribution operations and information technology.

TMLS said Mr Chan had held various leadership positions during his 27-year tenure with NTUC Income, in areas including compliance, life and health insurance operations, distribution middle office, corporate planning and information technology. He also spearheaded strategic initiatives that ensured NTUC Income's adherence to regulatory compliance.

Meanwhile, CIO Mr Goh will oversee the management of TMLS's investment assets and portfolio.

He previously worked in Tokio Marine Asset Management International, Citibank and Bank of Singapore, and has over 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, with roles in equity analysis, fund management and investment products management/advisory.

In addition to the new appointments, TMLS's chief risk officer, Philip Woo, will take on an additional scope of responsibility to include regulatory and compliance functions, the insurer added.