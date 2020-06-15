You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Traders gear up for Hong Kong to defend dollar peg for 7th day

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 3:45 PM

[HONG KONG] Traders are preparing for Hong Kong's de facto central bank to defend the local currency's peg to the greenback for the seventh straight session, the longest run in five years.

The city's dollar remains strong despite last week's interventions, trading at 7.7504 versus the greenback on Monday afternoon in Hong Kong. That's just four pips away from the strongest it can technically trade. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$1.43 billion (S$257.4 million) of local dollars on Friday, taking the total since it began intervening in April to HK$49.45 billion.

The Hong Kong dollar has repeatedly breached the strong end of its trading band since April, boosted by a yield advantage over US rates that makes it an attractive target for the so-called carry trade. Demand for Chinese company share sales and banks piling up cash for regulatory checks have mopped up liquidity in the financial system, also supporting the currency.

The city is witnessing more capital inflows than outflows, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in an interview with Radio Television Hong Kong on Saturday. He added that Hong Kong has no plans to review the peg.

The gap between the Hong Kong dollar's one-month Hibor, a measure of local borrowing costs, and the US dollar rates narrowed to 40 basis points as of Friday. Carie Li, an economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, has said the spread needs to shrink to 20 basis points before the carry trade loses its appeal.

SEE ALSO

Dollar gains versus yen, Swiss franc as US stocks bounce back

The aggregate balance, a gauge of interbank liquidity, will rise to HK$123.56 billion. That's more than double its level in March, and the highest since May 2018.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Commerzbank to cut more jobs, branches: board member

Macquarie Infrastructure plans US$3b Asia fund: sources

500 Startups invests in Malaysia fintech Curlec

OCBC to hire more than 3,000 people this year

AMTD to take majority stake in private capital platform CapBridge

Owner of Singapore 'Fort Knox' maximum-security vault sues over failed freeport sale

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 03:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Commerzbank to cut more jobs, branches: board member

[FRANKFURT] Commerzbank will announce "considerably" more branch closures and job cuts when it lays out its strategy...

Jun 15, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end lower on fears of another coronavirus wave

[TOKYO] Japanese shares slipped to near three-week low on Monday as concerns about a spike in new cases of Covid-19...

Jun 15, 2020 03:36 PM
Transport

From crowded tubes to pedal power, London's COVID transport challenge

[LONDON] The crowded daily commute in London has long been a source of misery for millions. But getting to work will...

Jun 15, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

214 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 214 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,818.

Jun 15, 2020 03:31 PM
Transport

Mitsubishi Aircraft to focus on SpaceJet certification work this year

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on Monday it will focus this fiscal year on certifying its SpaceJet...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.