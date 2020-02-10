You are here

Turkish banking watchdog limits banks' forex swap transactions

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 6:39 AM

[ISTANBUL] Turkey's banking watchdog BDDK said on Sunday it was cutting the limit for Turkish banks' forex swap, spot and forward transactions with foreign entities to 10 per cent of a bank's equity.

The BDDK had previously set the limit at 25 per cent in August 2018.

In a statement, the BDDK said the rate will be calculated daily and new transactions will not be performed or renewed until they have fallen to the new limit.

REUTERS

