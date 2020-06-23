You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Twenty-three-year-old to be charged with unlicensed Bitcoin dealing tied to online scams

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 4:05 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

A 23-year-old Singaporean will be charged with unlicensed Bitcoin dealing, with the alleged transactions tied to proceeds from victims of online scams.

The woman is the first person here to be charged under the Payment Services Act 2019 for carrying on a business of providing payment services without a licence, a statement from the Singapore Police Force on Tuesday said.

The police said that between Feb 27 and 28 this year, the woman had allegedly provided a digital payment token service by receiving at least 13 fraudulent fund transfers amounting to S$3,350 in her bank account, which was then used to purchase Bitcoin.

These alleged transactions were done on the instruction of an unknown person in return for a commission. The funds deposited in her bank account turned out to be proceeds of crime from victims of online scams, the statement said.

The 23-year-old does not have a licence to carry on a business of providing any types of payment services in Singapore and is not an exempt payment service provider under the Payment Service Act 2019. She will be charged in court on Wednesday under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019.

SEE ALSO

Bitcoin drops below US$9,000 level for the first time since May

For individuals, the offence is punishable with a fine of up to S$125,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to three years, or both.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Indonesia won't sell zero coupon bonds to central bank: finance ministry

Wirecard required to keep customer funds from Singapore business activities in banks here: MAS

China-backed AIIB approves US$1b in two loans for Indonesia's virus battle

US$4t fund holders tell Brazil to halt deforestation

Australian regulator sues CBA and wealth unit for conflicted remuneration payment

Cleantech Solar bags US$75m green loan from ING

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday after gains on Wall Street and in Tokyo...

Jun 23, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge higher as mining gains offset weak financials

[SYDNEY] Australian shares inched up on Tuesday, as gains in miners offset losses in financials, while investors...

Jun 23, 2020 03:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia won't sell zero coupon bonds to central bank: finance ministry

[JAKARTA] Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday the government would not ask the central...

Jun 23, 2020 03:36 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed moderately higher on Tuesday, led by gains in high-tech shares, as investors took heart...

Jun 23, 2020 03:33 PM
Technology

Twilio's Dutch rival MessageBird plans an IPO in 'gold rush'

[LONDON] Disgruntled customers don't sit on hold anymore. They text and Zoom and Whatsapp and Web chat and email,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.