You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Tycoon Richard Li's FWD ramps up dollar bond sales amid expansion

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 12:54 PM

[HONG KONG] Billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group Ltd is boosting its dollar bond sales as it snaps up assets in South-east Asia in a rapid expansion in the region.

From zero issuance last year, the acquisitive insurer sold US$1.66 billion in five offerings this year in its biggest annual sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its parent PCGI Intermediate Holdings Ltd sold a US$250 million five-year dollar bond this week to help fund FWD Group's deals and repay debt.

"The motivation behind FWD's active debt offerings is likely to fund its acquisitions," said Steven Lam, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

The dollar bond binge comes as the younger son of Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing makes a big bet on South-east Asia. FWD Group paid US$3 billion for a life insurance business in Thailand in July and signed a US$1.8 billion loan backing the acquisition. It also previously considered Aviva plc's Singapore business.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab in talks to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade: report

Thai bank targets US$1b spinoff among its fintech units

What is sustainable finance? That's a US$4t question for investors

Bank Indonesia keeps reverse repurchase rates steady at 5%

Worried wealthy are stashing their riches in safe deposit boxes

World Bank chief tells China it needs 'vital' reforms

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 12:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

SocGen's heads of Asia trade finance depart after Singapore bunker fuel losses

[SINGAPORE] Societe Generale's regional heads of trade and commodities finance for the Asia-Pacific have left the...

Nov 22, 2019 12:48 PM
Consumer

From 10 cents to US$1.3m, first Marvel comic sets auction record

[WASHINGTON] The first comic book produced by Marvel, the famed US publisher behind Spider-Man, X-Men and The...

Nov 22, 2019 12:37 PM
Government & Economy

US says concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's presidential vote

[TAIPEI] The United States is concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's upcoming presidential election...

Nov 22, 2019 11:47 AM
Government & Economy

Trump signs stopgap funding, avoiding government shutdown

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a temporary spending bill that averts a government...

Nov 22, 2019 11:44 AM
Consumer

High spirits at Singapore's school for gin

[SINGAPORE] In a Singapore distillery, the smell of pine, citrus and flowers fills the air as students crush juniper...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly