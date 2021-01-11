UAE's SHUAA Capital buys out Stanford Marine's debt as part of restructuring

Dubai

A CONSORTIUM led by United Arab Emirates financial firm SHUAA Capital has bought 1.13 billion dirhams (S$408 million) of debt held by Stanford Marine Group (SMG) as part of its restructuring, the companies said on Sunday.

Dubai-based marine services firm SMG has struggled since the collapse in oil prices in 2015, which led to a dramatic fall in chartering rates and a drying up of projects.

"Since 2019, SHUAA Capital has been working with SMG's lending syndicate and their advisers to arrive at a buyout deal that met all parties' objectives. The restructuring strengthens SMG's liquidity position," SHUAA and SMG said in a joint statement.

The plan has helped save more than 1,800 jobs and annual exports of close to US$20 million worth of vessels, the companies said, adding that the debt buyout has supported banks in exiting a distressed debt situation with a cash recovery.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The firm's debt problems stemmed from a US$325 million Islamic loan agreed in 2015 provided by a group of banks including Noor Bank - which has since been acquired by Dubai Islamic Bank - Barwa Bank, Ajman Bank, United Arab Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, and First Gulf Bank - now part of First Abu Dhabi Bank. REUTERS