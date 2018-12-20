You are here

UBS appoints co-heads for Asia-Pacific wealth management business

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 5:00 PM
ASIA’S largest private banking firm UBS has appointed two co-heads to succeed Edmund Koh in running the wealth management business in the Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by The Business Times on Thursday.

Amy Lo and August Hatecke will succeed Mr Koh, who was recently appointed as president of Asia-Pacific and made a member of the group executive board.

Ms Lo has been the head of wealth management in Greater China and country head of UBS Hong Kong since 2014, and has also held the position of chairman of wealth management in Greater China since 2017.

Mr Hatecke was appointed head of wealth management in South-east Asia in 2016, and was previously head of ultra high net worth and global family office in Switzerland.

These appointments are to take effect on Jan 1, 2019.

UBS manages some 377 billion Swiss francs (S$521 billion) in the Asia-Pacific, and is the world’s largest private bank by assets under management.

