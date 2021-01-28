You are here

UBS Asia-Pacific posts record growth in assets and pre-tax profit

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Edmund Koh, UBS Apac president, said the growth has been "phenomenal". Private clients, he said, were in a "very good position", not just in terms of their credit positions, but also in performance. This is partly thanks to a rapid transition by the bank and clients into a digital mode, which the bank describes as "high tech to high touch".
PHOTO: UBS

Singapore

DESPITE the pandemic, UBS' AsiaPacific (Apac) business has streaked ahead to achieve a record growth in assets under management (AUM) and pre-tax profits.

AUM in the wealth management segment rose by US$110 billion over 12 months to US$560 billion as at end-December,...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for