You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS becomes first major European bank to pay out full 2019 dividend

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 7:48 PM

AK_ubs_1911.jpg
UBS shareholders on Thursday approved payment of the second half of its 2019 dividend, making it the first major European bank to pay a full dividend for the year despite turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] UBS shareholders on Thursday approved payment of the second half of its 2019 dividend, making it the first major European bank to pay a full dividend for the year despite turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

UBS, along with rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in April decided to postpone payment of part of its 2019 dividend after mounting pressure from authorities over lenders' payouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Banks across Britain and the euro zone were halted from paying 2019 dividends during the peak of economic uncertainties in March and April, while Swiss financial market supervisor Finma took a softer approach, warning banks not to pay out dividends in order to conserve capital without banning them outright.

Major Swiss banks have since weathered the pandemic's economic fallout with strong capital positions.

Some 99.49 per centof the bank's shareholders on Thursday approved a special dividend of US$0.365 per share in a virtual extraordinary general meeting, matching the initial payment made in May.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Credit Suisse will hold its extraordinary general meeting on Nov 27 to request approval for the second tranche of its 2019 dividend payment.

UBS has set aside some US$2.5 billion to return to shareholders next year. At Finma's behest, it is rebalancing the amount of payouts earmarked for buybacks to favour these over dividends, with former CEO Sergio Ermotti saying the approach allowed for greater flexibility amid economic uncertainty.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Sterling breaks winning streak before EU leaders' video call

Philippines cuts key interest rate in surprise to economists

Fintech startup Affirm's IPO filing shows revenue surge amid lending boom

Bank Indonesia cuts rates to boost economy

Banks are the 'new Medici' when it comes to art collecting

HSBC launches new coverage division for mid-sized NBFI sector, appoints head

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 07:45 PM
Transport

AirAsia X posts larger loss as revenue hit by virus curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Long-haul carrier AirAsia X posted on Thursday a wider quarterly loss on reduced revenue, hit by...

Nov 19, 2020 07:34 PM
Government & Economy

SM Tharman on China, Singapore as resilience hub for companies and Covid-19

[SINGAPORE] Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam gave his take on several issues during a virtual dialogue at the...

Nov 19, 2020 06:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Teckwah to delist from main board on Nov 24

TECKWAH Industrial Corporation will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange's main board with effect from 9am on Nov...

Nov 19, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 19, 2020 06:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang acting CEO resigns for personal reasons

BUKIT Sembawang Estates' acting chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and company secretary Ooi Chee Eng...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on SGX with 'buy'

Broker's take: Jefferies raises target price on Cathay Pacific, upgrades to 'buy'

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Tennis: Osaka's personal apparel collection underscores star power

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for