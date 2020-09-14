You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 5:59 PM

[ZURICH] The chairmen of UBS and Credit Suisse are exploring a potential merger to create one of Europe's largest banks, Inside Paradeplatz reported, citing unidentified people inside the two lenders.

The project, nicknamed Signal, is driven by UBS chairman Axel Weber, who is working on it with his counterpart at Credit Suisse, Urs Rohner, the blog said. Mr Weber has discussed the idea with Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer and an agreement could happen by early next year, according to the report.

Spokesmen for the two banks declined to comment.

Europe's banking industry is under pressure to consolidate as the coronavirus pandemic adds to headwinds from negative interest rates. Spain's CaixaBank and Bankia are exploring a merger to form the largest lender in the country and kickstart consolidation in one of the hardest-hit European economies during the pandemic.

Mr Weber would probably stay on as chairman of the combined company, making it likely that the CEO would come from Credit Suisse, according to the report. Banking regulator Finma has been informed of the deliberations, Inside Paradeplatz said.

SEE ALSO

Co-founder of Arm attacks sale to Nvidia as a 'disaster'

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A merger could result in job cuts equal to between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of the workforce, or 15,000 or more worldwide, according to the report.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Private exchange HGX begins trading

HK-based fintech startup XanPool raises US$4.3m in Series pre-A funding

Australian court fines NAB pension funds A$57.5m over fees for no service

Temasek upsizes medium-term note programme to US$25b

Macquarie sees H1 profit slump in virus upheaval

AMTD fund invests S$11.5m in five Singapore-based fintech startups

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 06:14 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks begin week on softer note

SINGAPORE stocks ended Monday on a broadly weaker note, amid waves of late afternoon selling.

Sep 14, 2020 05:30 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.51...

Sep 14, 2020 05:23 PM
Garage

Alibaba in talks to invest US$3b in Grab

[SINGAPORE] Alibaba Group Holding is in talks to invest US$3 billion into Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab...

Sep 14, 2020 04:30 PM
Real Estate

Epic Suisse plans to raise 200m Swiss francs from IPO

[ZURICH] Commercial real estate company Epic Suisse AG said on Monday it wanted to raise around 200 million Swiss...

Sep 14, 2020 04:24 PM
Consumer

Singaporean taps captive market selling ant farms amid pandemic

[SINGAPORE] For many they are simply a pest, but for Singaporean entrepreneur John Ye his personal interest in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

Broker's take: UOBKH upgrades StarHub to 'buy' on recovery plan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.