UBS commits to hiring 300 more in Singapore over 18 months

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 6:07 PM
ASIA'S largest wealth manager UBS said on Wednesday it will commit to create some 300 new jobs here by tapping on the government's Job Support Scheme, with an aim to hire both graduates in Singapore and mid-career individuals over the next 18 months.

With UBS employing almost 3,000 people in Singapore, the wealth manager will be taking on an additional 10 per cent of its existing workforce here. 

To add, UBS has set up a programme to help graduates and mid-career individuals develop "sustainable skills", it said. The programme, known as the Singapore UBS Program for Employability and Resilience (SUPER), will not only create a pipeline of financial talent for the future of Singapore, but also help job-seekers navigate a challenging job market over the next 18 months, the bank said.

The programme is "a promise to upskill our own people to give them the capabilities they will need in the future", said August Hatecke, UBS Singapore country head and co-head of wealth management in Asia Pacific.

Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia Pacific, said: "The vision is to create the financial workforce of the future.

"UBS has the knowledge and experience to make this happen and in partnership with the Job Support Scheme, we are confident we can make a difference."

The latest programme is in addition to the firm's ongoing graduate trainee programme and undergraduate summer internships. These will continue to run as usual.

