You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS names new CEO for European Union operations

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 4:11 PM

yq-ubs-20082023.jpg
UBS on Tuesday announced the appointment of Christine Novakovic as the chief executive officer of the Swiss Bank's European Union operations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] UBS on Tuesday announced the appointment of Christine Novakovic as the chief executive officer of the Swiss Bank's European Union operations.

The appointment, which is based in Frankfurt, will make Ms Novakovic one of the most prominent bankers in Germany where women occupy less than 10 per cent of top management jobs in the finance industry.

She succeeds Thomas Rodermann, whose contract was not renewed after "friendly, mutual agreement", the bank said. Her appointment is effective Sept. 1.

In addition to her new role as CEO of UBS Europe SE, she will continue to oversee wealth management in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as take on head of country for Germany and Austria.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This setup will allow us to streamline and simplify the management structure, reduce internal coordination effort and enable faster and more flexible decisions," Roland Koch, chairman of the supervisory board of UBS Europe SE, said in a note to employees.

In Germany's finance industry women occupied only around 9 per cent of top management jobs in 2017, and the pace at which the gender gap is narrowing has slowed in recent years, a study last year by German Institute for Economic Research, or DIW said.

"In no other industry is it so unlikely for women to reach a position at the level of the board or just beneath," DIW said in its report, which encompasses 100 top banks and 60 large insurers.

DIW will update its study in January.

 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

WhatsApp in talks to launch mobile payments in Indonesia: sources

DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon joins Nets board

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

HNA Group repays dollar bond after missing yuan note payment

China sets new lending reference rate slightly lower on first day

US dollar near 3-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Must Read

nz_carrielam_200835.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says she hopes non-violent protest puts city on road to peace

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

Shee Tse Koon DBS0001_2x.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon joins Nets board

BankofSpore_KelvinTeo_2019.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly