You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS Wealth has hedge fund-like playbook to combat market mayhem

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 10:11 PM

file6uec17cz1br138mbd2yc.jpg
As Wall Street frets another annus horribilis, UBS Global Wealth is embracing a playbook beloved by hedge funds - a slew of options trades that bet, for example, on the continued outperformance of US healthcare stocks versus industrials when tensions in commerce sink equities.
AFP

[LONDON] The world's largest private bank is doubling down on exotic strategies to profit from the intensifying meltdown in the synchronized bull market.

As Wall Street frets another annus horribilis, UBS Global Wealth is embracing a playbook beloved by hedge funds - a slew of options trades that bet, for example, on the continued outperformance of US healthcare stocks versus industrials when tensions in commerce sink equities.

The US$2.4 trillion money manager's skeleton key to unlock ever-more complex and fitful markets also links the yield curve to the fate of stocks, and the latter with currency moves.

It's one solution to the investing conundrum facing its ultra-wealthy clients: How to navigate a multi-speed world in which the global expansion looks long in the tooth and liquidity is tightening. As bearish forces grip assets unevenly, the strategy draws inspiration from fast-money investors who buy and sell related securities to profit from price distortions, or relative-value trades.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As the cycle ages, volatility tends to rise, and it rises because policy support starts to become a headwind in different countries and at different times," said Vinay Pande, head of trading strategies at UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office. "Those are the reasons you have bigger relative swings across markets."

One hot strategy is to bet on stock performance in a shifting bond landscape. Though the relationship between the two is debated, Pande likes options that link a steepening yield curve to falling share prices.

"Owning options on the yield curve steepening out is the cheapest it's ever been," said Mr Pande. "And you can cheapen that considerably if you make it conditional on the equity market performing poorly."

Another stocks-rates trade involves buying low-cost call options on the S&P 500 Index conditional on the 10-year Treasury yield remaining range-bound. The theory is that it's unwise to go long risk assets sensitive to the discount rate like equities if the benchmark note makes a big move.

Hedge funds pursuing the relative-value style are among the top performers in a torrid year, beating most peers that run directional strategies, according to data from Eurekahedge Pte Ltd.

"Our view is that, on balance, overweight equity exposure, combined with relative value trades, and portfolio hedges, is the right positioning for the start of 2019," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in an outlook for next year.

Unigestion SA also reckons that 2019 is the year of entrenched divergence. "We expect the opportunity set to change next year, from being directional to more cross markets/relative value oriented," the US$25 billion investment manager wrote in a recent note.

Smart-money traders are sniffing opportunities as vanilla correlations crater.

In Europe, the weakness of the single currency is failing to give equities dominated by export-orientated multinationals a lucky break as investors flee a region riddled with political risk and easing profit expansion.

"Generally, if the euro would rally, these companies would suffer - but in the environment we're in, that is trumped by idiosyncratic drivers," said Mr Pande.

He favours bullish call options on European shares conditional on a small strengthening in the euro. The strategy is looking decidedly cheap right now as the contract's price is capped by the historic relationship these two assets have enjoyed.

While Credit Suisse Group AG also extols the virtues of multi-asset options, the securities are complex and risk backfiring if market doesn't move as divined.

Still, relative-value trades have an obvious appeal in a choppy landscape where local flare-ups throw correlations off balance, while continued economic expansion challenge bearish bets with conviction.

"The risk we face is not systemic," said Mr Pande. "How you address idiosyncratic risk is not the same as how you address systemic risk."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong, Singapore sees exodus of almost 50 investment bankers since May

Tencent-backed broker Futu confidentially files for up to US$500m US IPO: sources

US dollar in Fed's cross hairs, struggles near 1-week low as rates signal awaited

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

Angry shareholders slap down National Australia Bank's exec pay plans

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
5 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc739fjcesov9mcub981z_doc6u627wz80rl68n3maze.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Transport

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening