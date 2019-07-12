You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UK banks expand influence as financial-crime rules reformed

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 8:06 PM

doc766sv12as8x1na5inea0_doc6ue9pg33mdt1gc63y2fu.jpg
A raft of global banks including HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley were among those added to a UK task force that aims to set strategy for fighting financial crimes in the country, giving the industry more influence over its own regulation.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] A raft of global banks including HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley were among those added to a UK task force that aims to set strategy for fighting financial crimes in the country, giving the industry more influence over its own regulation.

While details were scant, the task force promised in a statement Friday to improve the use of data to bust fraudsters and money launderers, reform reporting of suspicious transactions and establish a new regime for crypto-assets. The group includes law enforcement, government officials and businesses that estimate such crimes cost the UK an estimated £37 billion(S$63.05 billion) a year.

HSBC and Morgan Stanley join Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Banco Santander SA on the Economic Crime Strategic Board, which first met in January. The panel's other new members are Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Standard Chartered Plc and Nationwide Building Society. Legal associations are also represented.

Transparency campaigners immediately criticized the additions, pointing out the potential conflict of interest banks had when it comes to designing money-laundering and fraud rules.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have serious concerns that this plan has been conceived, developed and overseen by a board that is heavily dominated by the U.K.'s big banks and their lobbying body, U.K. Finance," Sue Hawley, the policy director of campaign group Corruption Watch, said. "This is akin to putting fossil fuel companies in charge of climate charge policy and gives the banks an unfair say over how economic crime policy is developed."

A slew of high-profile frauds and incidents related to cyber-security have come to light in the UK recently. In the past three months alone, the financial regulator fined Standard Chartered for poor controls on money laundering and a Lloyds unit for failing to report a vast fraud. The regulator also published its final report into how RBS drove many small business clients into bankruptcy. Those companies are now back at the top table.

"Economic crime in all its guises threatens our security and prosperity and leaves a trail of victims in its wake," Home Secretary Sajid Javid said in the statement. "We've made progress in the fight to stop criminals profiting from their offending - but we must go further."

While the group pledged to "overhaul the approach to tackling economic crime," it only won a commitment from banks to contribute £6.5 million toward the effort.

The plan also made no mention of changes to a law enabling regulators to prosecute big businesses for criminality. Unlike with bribery and tax evasion, a company can only be prosecuted for fraud, if it can be shown that what is known as a "directing mind" knew about the alleged wrongdoing. This has to be someone who is sufficiently senior. The Serious Fraud Office, which prosecutes top-tier economic crime, has asked for the law to be strengthened for years.

In May 2018, a judge dismissed an SFO case alleging that Barclays defrauded investors on the bases that the prosecution was unable to show that the directing mind was involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds

Thailand central bank takes aim at capital inflows as baht climbs

Chance of Singapore easing monetary policy rises as economy flatlines: Reuters poll

US$32m swiped from cryptocurrency exchange in latest hack

Singapore cautions wealth managers on aggressively courting Hong Kong business: sources

US$117b China wealth manager hit by alleged fraud at Camsing International

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
4 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
5 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly