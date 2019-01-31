You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UK consumers rein in borrowing as Brexit looms

The annual growth rate in unsecured consumer lending weakened to 6.6% from 7.2% in Nov 2018
Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

LENDING to British consumers grew at its slowest pace in four years in December, Bank of England data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the loss of momentum in the economy ahead of Brexit.

The annual growth rate in unsecured consumer lending weakened to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent in November, the smallest increase since December 2014, the BOE figures showed.

There have been signs from many retailers that British households reined in their spending at the end of last year, faced with the possibility of the country leaving the European Union without a deal to smooth the economic shock.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prime Minister Theresa May says she will seek changes to the Brexit deal she struck with other EU leaders last year but they have ruled out major alterations, leaving open the prospect of a no-deal Brexit in less than two months' time.

The BOE said the number of mortgages approved for house purchases edged down to 63,793 in December, the lowest number since April but above a median forecast of 63,000 in a Reuters poll of economists.

Britain's housing market stumbled in 2018 and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said earlier this month that its members had the most negative outlook for house sales over the coming three months since its records began in 1999.

BOE governor Mark Carney has warned that in the event of a "disorderly" departure from the EU - which is not the central bank's base-case scenario - house prices could slump by 30 per cent as part of a broader economic shock.

The BOE data showed net mortgage lending, which tends to lag behind approvals, at £4.112 billion (S$7.27 billion) in December, up from £3.631 billion pounds in November.

The figures also showed a £687 million increase in unsecured lending, the weakest increase since March of last year and below economists' forecasts of a rise of £800 million.

Credit card lending rose by just £92 million, the smallest increase since September 2014.

The BOE also said net gilt purchases by foreign investors totalled £11.960 billion in December, compared with £2.418 billion in November. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Fed likely to delay further rate hikes as it grapples with delayed data

Malaysia fines Deloitte for failing to report 1MDB irregularities

Where Europe's biggest fund manager is putting its cash

China unveils draft regulations for Nasdaq-style technology board

Singapore lenders beat Hong Kong peers with higher proportion of tech job postings: poll

Pound stable after Brexit drop, Asia stocks mixed before trade talks

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

hotels.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

hotels.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73uyxff0nap82jh6mkc_doc6uc1m75m8dl1jl2ro0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group

Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Top 1,000 firms in Singapore generated record turnover, profits for 2019 ranking: DP Info study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening