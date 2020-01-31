You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UK financial watchdog to probe ad agency M&C Saatchi after accounting scandal

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 4:14 PM

[BENGALURU] M&C Saatchi said on Friday Britain's financial watchdog had started an investigation after the advertising agency revealed an accounting scandal last year.

The investigation also followed the completion of an independent forensic review commissioned by M&C's board, the company said.

An accounting review started in August had found several units of the company's UK business overstating income and receivables and M&C had said it would restructure its UK operations.

Since then, M&C has seen its co-founder Maurice Saatchi step down from the board and has issued two profit warnings.

The advertising agency, founded in 1995 by brothers and advertising moguls Maurice and Charles Saatchi after they were ousted from Saatchi & Saatchi, said it would co-operate with the Financial Conduct Authority.

SEE ALSO

How advertising through the ages has shaped Christmas

The company has started a process to reconstruct its board with new independent directors, with a mandate to conduct a full review of all aspects of its governance.

The original Saatchi business, led by the Saatchi brothers, made a name for itself with its "Labour isn't working" campaign poster for Margaret Thatcher showing a queue of people snaking out from an unemployment office and disappearing into the distance.

M&C Saatchi has created advertising campaigns for a number of Conservative elections including the "demon eyes" advertisements that ran in 1997 showing Tony Blair with glowing red eyes.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan warns of cyber-attack vulnerability ahead of Olympic Games

Australia's CBA, big offshore banks grow home lending business

China banks borrow from Sars playbook in preparation for market reopening

Battered Asian currencies arrest slide on WHO confidence

Medal for former ECB chief Draghi divides Germans

Singapore bank lending flat in Dec from Nov

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 04:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indian Oil Corp to raise refinery's processing capacity by 50%

[BENGALURU] Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will invest 137.79 billion rupees (S$2.63 billion) to expand...

Jan 31, 2020 04:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan warns of cyber-attack vulnerability ahead of Olympic Games

[TOKYO] Japan's financial institutions must guard against cyber attacks ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, with...

Jan 31, 2020 04:00 PM
Consumer

UK clothing retailer French Connection drops plans to sell as it focuses on turnaround

[BENGALURU] London-based French Connection Group said on Friday it had dropped plans to sell the company after...

Jan 31, 2020 03:57 PM
Consumer

Hitachi makes 531.1b yen offer for full control of industrial gear unit

[TOKYO] Hitachi said on Friday it will spend 531.1 billion yen (S$6.63 billion) to take full control of listed...

Jan 31, 2020 03:54 PM
Consumer

Electrolux warns Chinese virus outbreak will hamper sourcing

[STOCKHOLM] Home appliances maker Electrolux posted a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit on Friday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly