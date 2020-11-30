UK market, currency rally on optimism that vaccines will return economy to normality

Get our introductory offer at only
London
FOREIGN exchange and equity market participants appear to be in denial about an over-borrowed UK economy that is experiencing the worst depression in three centuries.
Since the start of November, vaccination optimism has caused the FTSE100 index to jump by 17 per cent. The...
