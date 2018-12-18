You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UK markets watchdog overhauls bank overdraft charges

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 4:32 PM

[LONDON] Banks will be banned from charging higher fees for unarranged overdrafts, Britain's financial watchdog proposed on Tuesday, in what it called a radical move that could limit availability of free banking.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that banks earned more than 2.4 billion pounds (S$4.15 billion) from overdraft charges in 2017, with around 30 per cent of that from unarranged overdrafts - where customers become overdrawn without prior agreement or exceed any agreed overdraft limit.

"Today we are proposing to make the biggest intervention in the overdraft market for a generation," said FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey.

British lawmakers, consumer groups and the Church of England have all called for changes in the so-called high-cost credit sector to stop vulnerable people getting further into debt as high fees and interest charges add up.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

More than half of banks' unarranged overdraft fees came from just 1.5 per cent of customers in 2016, the FCA said.

Unarranged overdraft fees can, in some cases, be more than ten times as high as fees for payday loans, a sector whose interest rate charges the FCA has already capped.

The FCA is proposing that the price for each overdraft is a simple, single interest rate, with no fixed daily or monthly charges.

"Free-if-in-credit banking is unlikely to disappear quickly as a result of our overdraft proposals, but may become less widely available in future because of other factors," the FCA said.

There would also be a ban on fixed fees for using an overdraft facility.

The proposals on the changes are being put out to public consultation until March.

Following proposals in May, the watchdog said it was also making new rules to strengthen protection for consumers using home-collected or "doorstep" lending, catalogue credit and store cards.

Additional proposals related to buy now pay later offers could save consumers 40 million to 60 million pounds.

The watchdog also published its final report from its retail banking review, saying it would initiate further work in three areas: payment services, banking for small businesses, and monitoring of retail banking business models.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

India's SEBI chief laments slow pace of IPOs hitting market

Bain Capital closes new Asian fund at US$4.65b: source

Australian, New Zealand dollars get reprieve as US dollar faces trouble of its own

Goldman says former Malaysia government lied, after charges filed

New criminal charges for Goldman Sachs deepen crisis for Wall Street giant

Fed rate hikes are extremely rare when stocks are this beat up

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Must Read

BP_CBD_181218_16.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Dec 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Top Glove, GS Holdings, DeClout, BlackGold

banyantree.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening