You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UK to consider proposals to curb Big Four auditors - industry official

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 9:26 PM

doc71ny4lpr3rml1ixbogg_doc6wuar6pxm4mk3d7ngik.jpg
Deloitte said on Tuesday it audited 27 per cent of Britain's FTSE 100 top listed blue chip companies, but it recognised there were serious concerns about lack of choice and that change was needed.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's competition watchdog is expected to formally consider proposals from top accountants to curb the market share of the "Big Four" auditors, a senior industry official said on Wednesday.

Michael Izza, chief executive of the ICAEW, a professional accounting body, said he and other industry officials met with Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) staff on Tuesday to present ideas to increase auditor choice for companies.

"It was a very cordial meeting that lasted over an hour. They were very much in listening mode," Mr Izza said.

"Now this is in the CMA's hands."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He expects intervention in some form, but the timeline is unclear.

"The plan is that the ideas will go to the CMA board, but they are going to do whatever they need to do. My understanding is that they are having dialogue with others as well," Izza said.

"They need to see how they would affect the demand and supply side. We could not do that as there would have been competition concerns."

Companies are prohibited by antitrust laws from dividing up markets without official intervention.

The CMA had no comment on the meeting, but faces political pressure to act.

Earlier this year lawmakers accused the Big Four - EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC - of being an "oligopoly" that checks the books of nearly all the 350 leading companies in Britain, with smaller rivals barely having a look in.

After the collapse of outsourcer Carillion in January, a parliamentary committee said the CMA should consider breaking up the Big Four into more audit firms, and detaching audit arms from consulting services.

"It would be preferable to have more than four audit firms when you are looking to chose your auditor. I do believe some form of action is required and that is in the interests of the profession," Mr Izza said.

ICAEW has members who are accountants for the Big Four and other firms.

ICAS, another professional body, the Big Four and five smaller accounting firms - BDO, Grant Thornton, RSM, Moore Stephens and Mazars - also had representatives at the CMA meeting.

The ideas include temporary curbs on how many audits a Big Four firm could conduct among Britain's top 350 companies, such as by industry sector.

British and EU market interventions introduced in recent years to water down Big Four market share have largely failed.

Deloitte said on Tuesday it audited 27 per cent of Britain's FTSE 100 top listed blue chip companies, but it recognised there were serious concerns about lack of choice and that change was needed.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Deutsche bank CEO says global ambition isn't under debate

Standard Chartered may face another fine for Iran sanctions breaches

Thai exchange chief confident foreigners will return to stocks

Westpac first big Australia lender to raise mortgage rates

Malaysia's CIMB posts higher Q2 profit, cautious on full-year growth

China’s bankers have one too many balls in the air

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

colin-mas-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening