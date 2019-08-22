You are here

UOB expands to northern Vietnam with opening of first Hanoi branch

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 2:51 PM
UOB Hanoi Branch opening.jpg
(From left) Jason Yeo, branch director, UOB Hanoi Branch, UOB; Vu Van Chung, deputy director, Foreign Investment Agency; Nguyen Minh Tuan, director, State Bank of Vietnam Hanoi; Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and group CEO of UOB; Catherine Wong, Singapore's Ambassador to Vietnam; Victor Ngo, head of group compliance, UOB, and chairman of UOB Vietnam; and Harry Loh, CEO, UOB Vietnam; at the official opening of UOB Hanoi Branch.
PHOTO: UOB

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) continues to deepen its presence in Vietnam with the opening of its Hanoi branch on Thursday – the bank’s first beyond Ho Chi Minh City.

The expansion comes a year after the incorporation of UOB's fully-owned subsidiary in Vietnam, reflecting the bank’s commitment to providing its financial services and solutions to more customers across the country, said UOB in a statement.

The Hanoi branch was opened by UOB chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong and Catherine Wong, Singapore's Ambassador to Vietnam, on Thursday.

"Our new branch reflects our continued confidence in the country as we seek to serve more customers in both the northern and southern parts of Vietnam. It will enable us to connect customers to the opportunities that Vietnam offers and to support Vietnamese companies in seizing opportunities across Asean and further afield," said Mr Wee.

UOB was the first Singapore bank to establish a branch in Vietnam back in 1995, operating under a branch license before the incorporation of UOB Vietnam in August last year.

Said Ms Wong: “The bank has supported many companies in their expansion into Vietnam, providing connectivity and facilitating investment flows into the country. UOB’s expansion in Vietnam also represents our evolving bilateral ties, as Singapore partners with Vietnam in its next phase of growth." 

