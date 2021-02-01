You are here

UOB Kay Hian, ECXX jointly offer Securitised Token Offerings

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 11:30 AM
UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) investors can look forward to new Securitised Token Offerings (STOs) offered by technology company ECXX Global as part of a collaboration between ECXX and UOBKH, announced on Monday.

Under the new offering, both sides will facilitate tokenisation projects as well as market and distribute tokens to potential investors under UOBKH.

According to UOBKH and ECXX, the STOs will comply with regulations for token issuance, while providing investor education and analysis on tokenisation and tokens investment.

"We are excited by the opportunities arising from this collaboration with UOB Kay Hian," said Branson Lee, chief executive officer of ECXX.

"They are one of the leading regional brokerages out there and we believe that we are able to address their large list of accredited investors who are interested in token investment," he added.

The company said the partnership will "bring in deep-tech startups to their network and offer them the opportunity to list via Securitised Token Offerings to raise growth capital."

Said Esmond Choo, senior executive director of UOBKH: "The ECXX platform is designed to be very versatile and will serve the fast-growing digital asset space... We believe that this collaboration will allow us to leverage our respective strengths to grow our presence in the fintech sector."

The STOs have been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to be admitted under the Fintech Sandbox Express, which allows firms to begin market testing of financial products and services within 21 days of application.

