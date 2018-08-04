You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

Wee Ee Cheong says the bank's diversified footprint and customer franchise will blunt the effect of global uncertainties
Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Good news was announced at UOB's Q2 earnings briefing on Friday, despite its chief executive Wee Ee Cheong projecting a drop in home loans and the prospect of housing prices falling over time as last month's property measures hit home.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

GOOD news was announced at UOB's Q2 earnings briefing on Friday, despite its chief executive Wee Ee Cheong projecting a drop in home loans and the prospect of housing prices falling over time as last month's property measures hit home.

The bank posted record Q2 earnings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

BT_20180804_JLBRUNCH4P1_3521778.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Brunch

The thin green line

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

BT_20180804_KRASIA_3522169.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Real Estate

Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area

Aug 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB to launch digital bank in Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening