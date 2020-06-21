You are here

UOB reopens seven more branches on Monday; HSBC moves to new location at MBFC

Sun, Jun 21, 2020 - 4:26 PM
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) will reopen seven additional branches in shopping malls and retail areas on June 22 after Singapore commenced the second phase of reopening on Friday, adding to the 48 UOB branches that are already open islandwide.

The branches were chosen based on higher customer footfall as food and beverage establishments and retailers once again open up in shopping malls, UOB highlighted.

Benny Chan, head of channels, group channels and digitalisation at UOB, said: “While we continue to encourage our customers to use our digital services for their banking needs, we are mindful that some customers may need to visit a branch as they gradually resume daily activities. As such, we have made the decision to reopen all UOB branches in shopping malls and retail areas from Monday."

UOB's safe distancing ambassadors will be at each branch to ensure that customers follow safe distancing requirements. All visitors will be required to wear a mask, complete the SafeEntry check-in and check-out procedures, undergo temperature screening and make health and travel declarations prior to entering a UOB branch.

Meanwhile, in addition to increased frequency of cleaning at all branches, automated teller machines (ATMs) and auto lobbies, a commercial grade self-disinfecting coating has been applied to high-touch areas such as counters and ATMs.

HSBC hits out at 'rumours' with China investment pledge

UOB will monitor customer traffic and government guidelines before deciding when to reopen its remaining seven branches.

Separately, HSBC employees have begun to move into their new office location at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2 - where HSBC is the anchor tenant -  as Singapore transitions into phase two. HSBC Singapore was meant to make the move from its headquarters at Collyer Quay in the first quarter, but the majority of employees were unable to relocate to the new site as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Instead of traditional fixed desk seating, HSBC employees will have a variety of individual and shared spaces, while the office space will have features such as video conferencing facilities at all meeting rooms and a new client floor on the top floor of MBFC Tower 2 with client meeting suites and dining rooms.

The relocation of head offices is part of a broader plan to invest in the upgrading of HSBC premises across Singapore, including its offices at Mapletree Business City and its Claymore branch, HSBC said.

OCBC Bank on Friday reopened five branches in Bishan, Bukit Panjang, Jurong West, City Square Mall and Paya Lebar Square. With this, OCBC also resumed in-person meetings with customers on an appointment basis for all financial services. OCBC plans to reopen all its branches over the next two weeks.

