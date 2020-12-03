You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US bank profits recover from early 2020 turmoil, but still down from year earlier

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201203_WEEBANKS3_4351875.jpg
Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Jelena McWilliams says that the banking industry remains well-capitalised with ample liquidity and has, to date, weathered the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

US bank profits were significantly higher in the third quarter than the first half of 2020, although the industry still lagged behind 2019 levels, a regulator reported on Tuesday.

The industry's profits jumped 173 per cent in the third quarter to US$51.2 billion, after firms spent the first half of the year setting aside billions of dollars to offset expected Covid-19 pandemic-driven losses.

But that amount is still 10.7 per cent lower than 2019 levels, and roughly half of banks reported lower profits than a year prior.

"The banking industry remains well-capitalised with ample liquidity and has, to date, weathered the economic effects of the pandemic," said Jelena McWilliams, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in a statement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The new data suggests some return to normalcy for banks after a tumultuous first half of the year. Bank profits were down 70 per cent in the first two quarters as firms built up massive cushions to guard against future losses.

The sizeable increase in profits from the second to the third quarter was due in large part to banks slowing such aggressive preparations.

The FDIC reported provisions for credit losses fell 76.8 per cent from the second quarter.

But there were still some signs of potential trouble, as the share of unprofitable banks rose to 4.7 per cent, and noncurrent loan balances rose 7.9 per cent.

The FDIC also reported that an explosion in bank deposits appears to have slowed.

The uncertainty brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic drove businesses and individuals to deposit over US$2 trillion in banks in the first half of the year, but total deposit balances rose just US$156 billion in the third quarter.

The influx of deposits actually resulted in the FDIC's deposit insurance fund dropping below its legally required minimum ratio of 1.35 per cent.

That level now stands at 1.3 per cent, and banks could be required to pay more to boost it if it does not rise on its own in coming months. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

MAS nudges financial firms on local high-tech skills transfers

Barings to set up South-east Asia hub in Singapore

Defaults set to continue as Beijing pledges to end fraud in bond market

Treasury yield spike risks sparking domino effect

DBS, StanChart slash savings rates further

StanChart rolls out Singdollar sustainable fixed deposits

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 05:50 AM
EU-Singapore FTA
Hub Projects

The EUSFTA at a glance

The European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA) builds upon and strengthens the close trade and...

Dec 3, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Government to be prudent, focus on emerging stronger from Covid-19: Indranee

[SINGAPORE] As Singapore heads into the new year with a record Budget deficit, the government will have to be...

Dec 3, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Moderna CEO expects emergency use nod for Covid-19 vaccine after FDA's Dec 17 meet

[MASSACHUSETTS] Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use within 24 to 72 hours after the US...

Dec 2, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

Arcadia owner Christina Green brings forward pension fund payment

[LONDON] Christina Green, the ultimate owner of the Arcadia fashion group that has collapsed into administration,...

Dec 2, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Travel giant TUI gets third German bailout in US$2.2b deal

[BERLIN] TUI, the world's biggest tour operator, will receive US$2.2 billion in bailout funds after securing a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for