US dollar at crossroads as currency strategists turn bearish

Much still depend on the Fed and debt owed by international borrowers
Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20200629_NBDOLLAR29_4158792.jpg
The US economy is so depressed and unemployment levels are so high that "the dollar is going to fall very sharply", says Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

THE US dollar is at a crucial crossroads these days as more currency strategists have turned bearish.

Much will depend, however, on US monetary policy and the pressure of debt servicing and repayments of Asian, European and other international borrowers of the greenback....

