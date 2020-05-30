You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar weak against euro as month-end flows weigh

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 8:12 AM

nz_usd_300539.jpg
The US dollar edged lower against the euro on Friday, hurt by month-end flows and as the common currency continued to enjoy a boost from the European Union's recently announced plan to prop up the bloc's coronavirus-hit economies with a 750 billion-euro (S$1.18 trillion) recovery fund.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The US dollar edged lower against the euro on Friday, hurt by month-end flows and as the common currency continued to enjoy a boost from the European Union's recently announced plan to prop up the bloc's coronavirus-hit economies with a 750 billion-euro (S$1.18 trillion) recovery fund.

The greenback was little moved after US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was directing his administration to begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong, in response to China's plans to impose new security legislation in the territory.

"I think traders were bracing for the possibility of new tariffs or sanctions or a pullback on Phase 1 which of course didn't happen," said John Doyle, vice-president of dealing and trading at Tempus Inc in Washington.

The euro was 0.13 per cent higher at US$1.1091, its fourth straight day of gains. The euro's rally this week has pushed it over its 200-day moving average for the first time since late March and lifted it about 1.7 per cent for the week, its best weekly gain in nine weeks.

Much of the euro's move was driven by optimism generated by the European Commission's stimulus plan announced earlier this week, as well as investors' improved appetite for risk-taking as global economies gradually move to reopen after coronavirus-linked shutdowns, analysts said.

SEE ALSO

Global economic recovery likely to be swift, but stock markets might have run too far

Month-end adjustments to portfolio hedges, after a more than 3 per cent rally in May for US stocks, was also weighing on the US dollar, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

"The 3 per cent-plus jump in equities this month suggests a medium-sized USD sell program into month-end," said Mr Innes.

The euro was also helped by data that showed inflation continued to slow on crashing oil prices but underlying price growth held steady, a hopeful sign for European Central Bank policymakers trying to stave off deflation.

The pound was about little-changed against the euro and the US dollar ahead of a new round of Brexit talks next week.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Consumer loans dive in April as circuit breaker kicks in

Fed's Powell to speak as focus turns from crisis to bond-buying

Credit card loans clocked sharpest fall on record in April amid Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

JDE Peet's valued at 15.6b euro in espresso IPO

China's Geely raises HK$6.5b from share sale

Citi Singapore in no hurry for staff to return to workplace

BREAKING NEWS

May 30, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

Trump announces probe of Chinese companies listed in US

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a probe into the actions of Chinese companies listed on...

May 30, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

CNN crew arrested on live television while covering Minneapolis protests

[NEW YORK] A CNN reporting team was arrested live on television early Friday while covering the protests in...

May 30, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

In broadside against China, Trump moves toward ending Hong Kong privileges

[WASHINGTON/HONG KONG] President Donald Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of...

May 30, 2020 06:36 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says US 'terminating' relationship with WHO

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Friday he was severing US ties with the World Health Organization (WHO),...

May 30, 2020 06:23 AM
Stocks

US: Wall St ends mostly up; Trump comments on China but takes no action on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks finished mostly higher on Friday after President Donald Trump announced measures against China...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.