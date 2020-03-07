You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US Fed quarantines cash from Asia

Sat, Mar 07, 2020 - 7:55 AM

nz_dollar_070335.jpg
Dollar bills from China are going into quarantine due to the coronavirus epidemic, as the Federal Reserve is putting extra precautions on money coming into the United States.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Dollar bills from China are going into quarantine due to the coronavirus epidemic, as the Federal Reserve is putting extra precautions on money coming into the United States.

The new procedures "provide for a longer holding period" so that currency coming from China or anywhere in Asia will be held for at least "seven to 10 days before the deposits are processed," a Fed spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

The cash handling procedures took effect February 21. In normal circumstances, bills would be held for anywhere from five to 60 days, the spokeswoman said.

If the epidemic continues to spread and US health authorities or the State Department "identifies specific additional countries of risk, the Fed is prepared to implement additional modified procedures."

Have no fear: there is unlikely to be a shortage of cash as the Fed "always has a contingency stock of new currency that can be circulated to the public should the need ever arise".

SEE ALSO

G20 finance leaders pledge 'appropriate' fiscal, monetary actions in coronavirus response

AFP

Banking & Finance

US financial regulators start contingency planning as virus reaches Washington

Sovereign bond yields show the world is back in crisis mode

Sequoia Capital warns startups of Covid-19 'black swan' event

Heeding his calling

Aviva to sell entire stake in Indonesia joint venture

Australia's ANZ cuts jobs, union says 230 affected

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 7, 2020 08:03 AM
Government & Economy

G20 finance leaders pledge 'appropriate' fiscal, monetary actions in coronavirus response

[WASHINGTON] G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday pledged to take "appropriate" fiscal and...

Mar 7, 2020 07:47 AM
Banking & Finance

US financial regulators start contingency planning as virus reaches Washington

[WASHINGTON] US financial regulators are preparing contingency arrangements, including travel restrictions and home-...

Mar 7, 2020 07:39 AM
Transport

Twenty-one on cruise ship off US test postive for coronavirus

[LOS ANGELES] Twenty-one people on board a cruise ship stranded off the coast of San Francisco have tested positive...

Mar 7, 2020 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

UN cancels some meetings ahead of climate summit due to coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The United Nations (UN) has cancelled some meetings in Bonn, Germany, and elsewhere planned in the run-...

Mar 7, 2020 06:34 AM
Government & Economy

US pumps US$8.3b into coronavirus battle as more states report cases

[WASHINGTON] A bill signed by President Donald Trump on Friday will provide US$8.3 billion to bolster the country's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.