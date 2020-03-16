You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US prosecutors believe Credit Suisse is culpable in Mozambique scandal: sources

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 12:12 PM

AB_suisse_160320.jpg
US prosecutors are investigating Credit Suisse Group's role in a US$2 billion Mozambique corruption case and believe they have evidence of the Swiss lender's culpability after three former bankers pleaded guilty last year, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US prosecutors are investigating Credit Suisse Group's role in a US$2 billion Mozambique corruption case and believe they have evidence of the Swiss lender's culpability after three former bankers pleaded guilty last year, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors believe Credit Suisse can be held criminally liable for its employees' crimes if they were committed in the scope of their role and at least partly benefited the bank, said one of the sources who is a US law enforcement official.

They believe a plea deal and testimonies from two former bankers at a subsequent trial give them evidence of the bank's culpability, the sources said.

Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York contacted the bank in February and laid out their initial case against it, the second source said.

"Credit Suisse continues to cooperate with all investigating authorities," a Credit Suisse spokesman said.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia anti-graft chief who investigated 1MDB quits

The prosecutor's view on the bank's culpability and the latest contact between prosecutors and the bank have not been previously reported.

It is not clear whether prosecutors will file any charges against the bank. The second source said talks between prosecutors and Credit Suisse could go on for as long as a year and the bank, which disputes that testimonies from its former bankers proved its guilt, may fight any charges in court.

The Justice Department declined to comment. The two sources declined to be named due to sensitivity of the matter.

The case stems from loans Credit Suisse helped arrange between 2013 and 2016 to develop Mozambique's coastal defenses, shipping fleet and tuna fishing industry.

The three former Credit Suisse bankers, along with two middlemen and three Mozambican government officials, were charged in 2018 for money laundering and defrauding US investors who had invested in the loans. US prosecutors said at least US$200 million of the loans had been diverted to the eight defendants. The former bankers pleaded guilty last year.

One of the former bankers, Andrew Pearse, who was a managing director, said during his plea hearing that he had accepted millions of dollars of unlawful kickbacks to enrich himself and Credit Suisse, according to a court transcript. The bank earned US$24 million in fees on the loans, but is still waiting for Mozambique to repay a US$270 million portion of the loan, one of the sources said.

A second former Credit Suisse banker who pleaded guilty testified at the trial of one of the middlemen that the bank was aware that the value of the ships financed through the loans were false, the sources familiar with the matter said.

The banker testified during a cross-examination that the bank failed to notify investors after learning that boats it had financed were worth about US$250 million and US$400 million less than it had originally indicated on the loan, said the law enforcement official.

However, the second source said such disclosures are usually made by the issuer, which in this case is the Mozambican government, and the bank is of the view that its former bankers were not senior enough to prove failure on the part of the lender.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan likely to debate additional easing steps in Monday's emergency meeting

Australian pension fund suspends stock lending as markets slump

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: central banker tarnished by recent watchdog tenure

Australian, New Zealand dollars trampled in race to the bottom

HSBC rolls out new green loan in bid to make green finance easier, less costly for SMEs

Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan likely to debate additional easing steps in Monday's emergency meeting

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan is expected to take additional steps to stabilise markets and minimise the economic pain...

Mar 16, 2020 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

Thai central bank says to monitor impact of Fed’s moves on market sentiment

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank said on Monday it would monitor the impact of the US Federal Reserve's moves on...

Mar 16, 2020 12:38 PM
Real Estate

China Jan-Feb property investment down 16.3% on year, sales plunge by nearly 40%

[BEIJING] Property investment in China fell at its fastest pace on record in the first two months of the year, as...

Mar 16, 2020 12:09 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering, URA to develop, sell urban-planning solution for cities

ST Engineering and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will collaborate to develop and commercialise a tech-...

Mar 16, 2020 11:57 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand bans mass gatherings, promises fiscal package will be significant

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern banned gatherings of 500 people or more on Monday, as said...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.