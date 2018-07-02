You are here
US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
Shipyards, tech stand to gain while airlines lose out, but impact will be softened by hedging
Singapore
THE US dollar's recent climb against the Singapore dollar and other currencies may boost the financials of some Singapore-listed companies, albeit marginally, given the hedges several of them have in place, analysts say.
They generally agree that counters in the shipyard
