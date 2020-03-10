You are here

US Securities and Exchange Commission staff in Washington shows coronavirus symptoms

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 9:58 AM

[BENGALURU] The US securities regulator said late on Monday an employee at its headquarters in Washington, DC showed symptoms associated with the coronavirus, a spokesman said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was informed that the employee was treated for respiratory symptoms on Monday and was referred for testing.

"Amongst other precautions, the SEC is encouraging headquarters employees to telework until further guidance," the spokesman said.

REUTERS

