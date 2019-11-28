You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US startup Robinhood withdraws application to become a bank

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 2:52 PM

[WASHINGTON] Robinhood Markets Inc is pulling its application for a banking charter just months after starting the process, underscoring the challenges for startups trying to take on the highly regulated world of finance.

The application, filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), would have allowed the no-fee stock trading company to offer banking products by itself. Right now, Robinhood would need to enter into partnerships with other banks to provide services like debit cards. A company spokesman said it has no plans to resubmit its application.

"We are voluntarily withdrawing our OCC application for a national bank charter," spokesman Dan Mahoney said in a statement. "Robinhood will continue to focus on increasing participation in the financial system and challenging the industry to better serve everyone."

Robinhood has been in regulators' cross-hairs after a failed current account and savings product launch late in 2018, which it announced without lining up the requisite insurance or approvals. After scrapping the product following regulatory blowback, Robinhood announced a new variation in October, slated to be called Cash Management, but it has yet to officially launch.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Robinhood is not the only fintech company to apply for a charter, and fail to win one. Social Finance Inc eventually pulled its application and Jack Dorsey's Square Inc is still waiting to see if it's granted approval. Without the charter, the startups typically must pair up with existing, licensed banks in order to offer bank-like services on their platforms, for example current accounts and debit cards.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia's startup scene exploding, but exits are another story

CNBC earlier reported news of the withdrawal.

WP

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 02:43 PM
Banking & Finance

Facing US sanctions, Venezuela offers suppliers payment in yuan: sources

[CARACAS] Venezuela's government and its oil company PDVSA have offered to pay suppliers and contractors into...

Nov 28, 2019 02:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Investment income pushes up profit for Maybank

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malayan Banking Bhd's (Maybank) quarterly net profit rose as it swung to a gain from investment...

Nov 28, 2019 02:23 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close down on concerns over US-China row

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell on Thursday on profit-taking as US President Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill...

Nov 28, 2019 01:32 PM
Garage

JustCo to expand to Japan with US$74m investment from Daito Trust

CO-WORKING space operator JustCo has secured a US$50 million investment from Japanese construction and real estate...

Nov 28, 2019 01:28 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.42% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued to retreat as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly