You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Validus Capital joins Singapore banks in offering government-backed loans

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 5:09 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

VALIDUS Capital has joined the Singapore banks in offering government-backed loans under Enterprise Singapore's Enterprise Financing Scheme.

The Singapore-based fintech this week secured official approval to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) financing that has up to 90 per cent of the risk taken up by the government.

A Validus spokesperson told The Business Times that it is using data analytics to assess the creditworthiness of the SMEs, by accounting for both pre-Covid and post-Covid performance to provide an "adjusted and dynamic" view of the trade data.

Among other things, Validus screens SMEs as well for litigation processes, or that have current bankruptcy proceedings against directors. "A lot of SMEs are bouncing back stronger as the economy opens up," the spokesperson said.

As for the type of such government-backed loans available, the fintech expects to mainly dole out working-capital loans over the next six to nine months.

SEE ALSO

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It also expects to stick with the usual loan size of between S$50,000 and S$300,000 per SME. The tenures are likely to be slightly shorter than those of banks, the Validus spokesperson said.

Validus Capital will use its balance sheet to fund the loans under the Enterprise Singapore schemes. This means these loans cannot be funded by peer-to-peer investments.

In a statement, Nikhilesh Goel, co-founder and chief executive of Validus, said: "Through these government-assisted schemes, we look forward to playing a much larger role in addressing the financing needs of underserved SMEs and those impacted by the pandemic."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

US fiscal stimulus hopes jazz up key stock markets, lifting STI by 0.19% to 2,543.11

UNITED States has yet to pass a fresh round of fiscal stimulus, but the hope for government aid has already...

Oct 8, 2020 05:57 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Lack of fans a factor in 'crazy' EPL scorelines, says Wolves skipper Conor Coady

[BENGALURU] Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady believes the absence of crowds at stadiums is a major factor...

Oct 8, 2020 05:37 PM
Government & Economy

Europe buys Gilead's remdesivir for 500,000 Covid-19 patients amid supply worries

[BRUSSELS] Gilead Sciences said on Thursday it had agreed to sell Europe up to 500,0000 courses of its antiviral...

Oct 8, 2020 05:27 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 29.87...

Oct 8, 2020 04:54 PM
Real Estate

Homebuyers can go on virtual tours of over 140 projects in Singapore this weekend

THIS weekend, ERA Singapore will launch what it says is the country's largest virtual real estate gallery for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

HDB resale prices rise for third straight month in September: SRX

Singtel launches 5G standalone trial network for enterprises

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB lifts Sea's target price on Free Fire, Shopee Premium optimism

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for