You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 1:03 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
The overall number of IPOs by Singapore issuers was up in the first six months of this year, with 12 listings raising US$459 million or 78 per cent more year on year, a report said.
BT PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

THE overall number of initial public offerings (IPOs) - domestic and cross-border - by Singapore issuers was up in the first six months of this year, with 12 listings raising US$459 million or 78 per cent more year on year, a report said.

At 12, the number of listings in the first half-year was up from 10 in the same period a year ago, but the annual number of Singapore IPO listings has been on the decline in the last decade, the Baker McKenzie report highlighted. Singapore issuers were also not as active as their counterparts in Asia in the first half of the year.

Domestic capital raising by Singapore issuers rose by 64 per cent, although the total number of issuances halved. On the other hand, the number of cross border listings went up by 300 per cent in volume and 166 per cent in value.

Hong Kong and Australia proved to be popular destinations for cross-border IPOs. By sector, industrial companies made up nearly 40 per cent of the cross-border IPOs by value, while real estate was in second place at 22 per cent. These include companies such as HPC Holdings and ZACD Group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, "Singapore has been rolling out programmes to boost its competitiveness and to attract technology companies to list in the local bourse," the report said.

These include tying up with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to encourage tech and healthcare firms to list on both exchanges by helping them with the pre-listing stage as well as during the listing process.

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

BP_Lum_140618_8.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
3 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
4 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
5 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_140618_14.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

US Federal Reserve raises key interest rate to 1.75-2%, signals 2 more rate hikes this year

Jun 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

BNP Paribas Securities Services appoints new Singapore head

Jun 14, 2018
Stocks

World Cup fever cools stock market trading: DBS Group Research

Jun 14, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,376.59, down 0.47% on the day

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening