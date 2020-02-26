You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Vietnam is investors' favourite for growth prospects

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore 

VIETNAMESE stocks are some of the world's most battered this year, but market watchers are backing a turnaround.

They are pointing to valuations that have not been this low since 2017, and an economy that has been growing 5 per cent or more each year for two decades. The nation's benchmark gauge has almost completely erased its 2019 returns and now trades at about 12 times estimated earnings over the next year.

Concerns about trade and supply-chain disruptions due to the novel coronavirus have already wiped off more than 6 per cent from the VN Index this year. With China delaying the reopening of land borders and travel restrictions, Vietnam expects industries related to tourism, agriculture, textiles and machinery to be hit hard. But analysts so far have remained positive, projecting that the nation's companies will manage to post record earnings.

"Vietnam is still one of my favourite countries in terms of growth prospects, valuations and dividend yield," said Federico Parenti, a fund manager at Sempione Sim in Milan.

SEE ALSO

Vietnam looks to more than double power generation capacity by 2030

"I will surely add more shares once it is clearer how the situation will evolve."

The VN Index fell 0.2 per cent as of 1.41pm in Hanoi on Tuesday after closing at its lowest level in more than a year.

Many acknowledge that earnings for the quarter ending in March will take a hit as visas for Chinese tourists - which account for about a third of the total arrivals - were halted, while meetings and festivals were cancelled to avoid the spread of the virus.

Even though foreigners have pulled US$5.3 million from Vietnamese equity funds this year, that is much less than the outflows from peers such as Thailand, Indonesia or the Philippines. And while the Vietnamese equity index is still 25 per cent below its 2018 peak, it has proved to be resilient in the long run. Since 2012, it has rallied every year except one.

The recent sell-off is presenting "interesting value opportunities" in transport, energy and consumption, said Andrew Brudenell, the manager of a frontier-markets fund for Ashmore Group. Ruchir Desai, a fund manager at Asia Frontier Capital, also likes travel-related stocks.

Vietnam remains one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, with an expansion rate of 7 per cent for 2019, according to official data. While the government said it may slow to under 6 per cent in 2020, that still places Vietnam above most countries. Investors also see the market as one of the biggest beneficiaries of a shift in supply chains away from China.

Vietnam Asset Management expects the ratification earlier this month of a free-trade agreement with the European Union to also have a "significantly positive" impact on the nation's economy.

Ngo The Trieu, chief investment officer of Eastspring Investments in Vietnam, says the revision of the country's securities law and launch of new indexes will further grow the nation's equity market.

"Sectors that directly capture the growth drivers of the domestic economy" will generate value for long-term investors, he said. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Hedge fund seeks break-up of UK's Prudential

Temasek's Fullerton weighs Indian shadow bank stake sale

China Taiping Insurance offers Covid-19 coverage for new, existing customers

K-pop sensation BTS's label picks JPMorgan, others for IPO: reports

Park Hotel obtains S$237m green loan from UOB

Digital bank Tonik raises US$6m in round led by Insignia, Credence

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 12:10 AM
Life & Culture

Plácido Domingo had 'inappropriate activity' with women, union finds

[NEW YORK] Opera superstar Plácido Domingo, whose five-decade US career was sidelined last year by allegations of...

Feb 25, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence nudges up in Feb

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence edged up in February, suggesting a steady pace of consumer spending that could...

Feb 25, 2020 11:25 PM
Government & Economy

Mystery behind Singapore's largest coronavirus infection cluster solved

[SINGAPORE] The mystery behind Singapore's largest coronavirus infection cluster - the Grace Assembly of God church...

Feb 25, 2020 11:11 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, stabilising after Monday's rout

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks advanced early Tuesday, stabilising from the previous session's rout as markets...

Feb 25, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Selected brokerage fees to be waived for FLT odd lots following merger

UNITHOLDERS who receive odd lots of Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) units in its proposed merger with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly