Visa extends work-from-home for majority of employees through 2020

[BENGALURU] Visa will allow a majority of its workforce to work from home through 2020, according to chief executive officer Alfred Kelly Jr, mirroring similar moves from other fintech companies earlier in the week.
The world's largest payments network is looking at bringing employees...
