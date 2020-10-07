You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Walmart to sell Medicare plans in latest healthcare push

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 12:22 AM

[WASHINGTON] Walmart said on Tuesday it would sell Medicare insurance plans in 50 states and Washington DC through its broker, marking the US retailer's latest move into the healthcare space.

Walmart Insurance Services, which was launched in July, will offer policies from health insurers such as Humana, UnitedHealth Group and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield from Oct 15-Dec 7, the company said.

Medicare Advantage plans cater to Americans older than 65 and those with disabilities.

The company already operates health centres across the United States, offering low-cost services such as dental care and counseling.

Walmart's move comes at a time when health insurers face rising costs as Americans catch up on less urgent surgeries delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Hollywood shutdowns to cost insurer millions

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Hospitals rescheduled elective surgeries to reduce the burden on the healthcare system as coronavirus cases surged, while some patients cancelled appointments to avoid potential contraction of the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Hollywood shutdowns to cost insurer millions

Axis Bank joins India's top private lenders to increase pay

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

Relief extension to smoothen out credit costs for Singapore banks: analysts

Citi at ease with Singapore banks' provisions amid relief extension

Deutsche Bank CEO focused on strategy but won't rule out M&A

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he feels great, looking to debate Joe Biden next week

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said he feels "great" and is looking forward to debating Joe Biden next week....

Oct 7, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

iPhone makers win nod for US$143b India manufacturing plan

[NEW DELHI] Major iPhone assemblers for Apple were among 16 companies that won approval to manufacture products in...

Oct 7, 2020 12:00 AM
Transport

Airlines warn of more bankruptcies as wage support ends

[PARIS] Global airlines warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus-stricken industry was on course to burn through...

Oct 6, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

PM Lee: Leong Sze Hian made no attempt to ascertain the truth when sharing article

[SINGAPORE] Mr Leong Sze Hian may not have known that the allegations he shared were false, but he made no attempt...

Oct 6, 2020 11:39 PM
Transport

Airbus unveils new business jet in hunt for corporate demand

[PARIS] Airbus is betting that its corporate-jet division won't be as hard hit by the pandemic as commercial flights...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

SPH Reit posts H2 DPU of 1.04 cent after distribution deferment, capital allowance

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for