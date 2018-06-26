You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Weakening FX better than selling US debt for China: Goldman Sachs

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 6:44 PM

[LONDON] China would be better off weakening its currency rather than selling its vast holdings of US government debt in response to a growing trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies, according to simulations by Goldman Sachs strategists.

The US bank is among the first major banks to explicitly spell out the likelihood of renminbi weakness as a response to a growing trade conflict.

The Chinese currency traded overseas fell to a six-month low against the US dollar on Tuesday. So far this month it has fallen 2.34 per cent against the US dollar, more than a shock near two per cent devaluation against the greenback in August 2015.

Economists at the bank led by Jan Hatzius forecast that a five per cent depreciation in its currency would boost its growth by 0.4 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That would be far more acceptable than winding down its US$1.8 trillion holding of US debt which would lead to a tightening of financial conditions in the US by as much as 0.1 percentage point and have a spillover effect into other economies such as Canada and Mexico.

"These simulations suggest that China is better off by weakening its currency than selling US assets, which is one reason why we believe abrupt sales of Chinese Treasury holdings are quite unlikely," they said in a note.

The Chinese currency traded overseas fell to a six-month low against the dollar on Tuesday. So far this month it has fallen 2.34 per cent against the US dollar, more than a shock near two per cent devaluation against the greenback in August 2015.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Mizuho's online trading platform crashes as IPO stock debuts

Australia, NZ central banks shun "volatile" digital currencies

CapBridge, ConsenSys to deploy blockchain technology for upcoming private exchange in Singapore

China's largest stock exchanges say risks from share-backed loans controllable

Reform evaluation, supervision, tech could shape next decade's regulatory agenda: MAS' Menon

US dollar slips vs yen as trade tensions weigh

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
3 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
4 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to allow listing of dual-class shares with immediate effect

manu.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-06-25T052321Z_1846905391_RC160CBC43C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output stays strong with 11.1% surge in May

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening