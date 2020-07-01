You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo to cut dividend as top rivals maintain payouts

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200701_WEEFARGO1_4161179.jpg
Wells Fargo will announce on July 14 how far the current payout will drop. It is expected to decline to 20 US cents.
PHOTO: AFP

WELLS Fargo & Co plans to cut its dividend, breaking with all of the biggest Wall Street banks, after the Federal Reserve last week set new restrictions on the payouts.

"There remains great uncertainty in the path of the economic recovery; and though it's difficult to accurately predict the ultimate impact on our credit portfolio, our economic assumptions have changed significantly since last quarter," chief executive officer Charlie Scharf said on Monday in a statement.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley left their third-quarter payouts unchanged, according to statements from those banks.

A reduction by Wells Fargo was widely expected after the Fed said it would restrict payouts using a formula based on earnings, which have plunged at the San Francisco-based bank in recent quarters partly on legal costs tied to multiple scandals.

The bank has spent almost four years struggling to emerge from the missteps, which began with the 2016 revelation that employees opened millions of potentially fake accounts to meet sales targets.

SEE ALSO

Fidelity, Aberdeen bet global investors will allocate more to Asia stocks

Wells Fargo said it would announce on July 14 how far the current 51 US cent payout would drop. It is expected to decline to 20 US cents, according to an analysis by Bloomberg's Dividend Forecast team.

Shares of Wells Fargo fell almost 1 per cent to US$25.45 in extended trading in New York at 5.29pm. They are down 52 per cent this year.

In releasing the results of its annual stress test on the industry last week, the Fed capped dividends at the largest 33 banks at current levels.

The central bank said that it might conduct another exam using a harsher economic scenario later this year, limiting firms' ability to gauge prospects for dividends for the rest of the year.

The Fed added a new "sensitivity analysis" to its review that sought to capture how well firms are prepared to handle financial pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those results were released only in aggregate form, showing how all the banks being tested would fare under more severe scenarios.

Policymakers considered three potential scenarios: a quick V-shaped recovery; a slower U-shaped bounce-back; and a worst-case W-shaped scenario, which assumes a second wave of coronavirus containment measures.

In that review, industry capital levels are expected to slump 4.3 percentage points.

The Fed has also told companies that they cannot resume buybacks, which were suspended in March to preserve capital as the pandemic was spreading.

While the industry fared well in the central bank's annual review, the new limits were meant to restrict the distribution of capital at a time when the economic recovery looks uncertain.

Goldman Sachs was among the worst hit in the stress test's hypothetical economic scenario, leading some analysts to predict it might have to shrink its balance sheet in the third quarter to continue paying dividends at the current level.

The firm said on Monday it was confident it could bring its capital level up to the central bank's new requirement.

Goldman Sachs said it has already brought its common equity tier 1 ratio to 13 per cent in the second quarter, up from 12.3 per cent in the previous three months.

Under the new stress capital buffer set by the Fed, it has to be 13.7 per cent by the end of the third quarter.

Capital One Financial Corp, another lender that some analysts predicted would lower its dividend, did not mention the payout in a statement on Monday on the stress tests.

Credit Suisse Group AG analyst Moshe Orenbuch said that probably meant the firm could continue paying at the current level. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Wirecard 'assessing' if it can continue providing Singapore services

Singapore business loans fall further in May amid downturn

Covid-19 shock has put banks under pressure on several fronts: BIS

US sanctions on Hong Kong risk US$1.1 trillion in China funding

Hedge funds score big gains on dividend bets that hurt banks

Singapore bank lending falls for third straight month in May: MAS data

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jul 1, 2020 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence up to 98.1 in June, above expectations: survey

[WASHINGTON] The Conference Board on Tuesday said the lifting of lockdowns to stop the coronavirus pushed the US...

Jul 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Technology

India's Chinese app ban seen jolting US$1b expansion of ByteDance

[NEW DELHI] An Indian ban on dozens of Chinese apps following a border clash between the two nations has possibly...

Jul 1, 2020 12:08 AM
Life & Culture

Carl Reiner, American comedy great, dead at 98

[LOS ANGELES] Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner...

Jun 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Airbus to announce job cuts after meeting with unions

[PARIS] Airbus SE is poised to make its biggest job cuts ever, as the European planemaker scales back operations to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.